Death Notices

Albright — Arthur Karl, 56, of Vancouver, died March 16 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Hughes — Ronda C., 64, of Cathlamet, died March 12. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Wilson — Tamara J., 72, of Kelso, died March 13. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

