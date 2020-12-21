 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Gaddis - Stephen, 74, of Kalama, Wash., died December 18, 2020 at his home in Kalama. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and crematory in charge of arrangements.

Horne - Wesley Daniel, 82, of Centralia, Wash., died December 14, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital in Centralia. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Neunecker - Agnes, 97, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away December 11, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Owens - Phyllis Mary, 84, of Longview Wash., passed away December 12, 2020 at the Americana Health and Rehab Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Waldroupe - John Jr., 79, of Longview, Wash., died on December 14, 2020 at his residence. Woodland Funeral Home

