× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bond - Charles Wesley, 80 years old of Longview, Wash., died August 1, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Hedgpeth - Nancy Mary, 77 years old of Kelso, Wash., died July 29, 2020 at her home. Steele Chapel

Poisel - Rodney Dwayne. 56 years old of Woodland, Wash., died July 24, 2020 at his home in Woodland, Wash., Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in charge of arrangements