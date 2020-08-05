You have permission to edit this article.
Bond - Charles Wesley, 80 years old of Longview, Wash., died August 1, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

Hedgpeth - Nancy Mary, 77 years old of Kelso, Wash., died July 29, 2020 at her home. Steele Chapel

Poisel - Rodney Dwayne. 56 years old of Woodland, Wash., died July 24, 2020 at his home in Woodland, Wash., Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in charge of arrangements

