Death Notices
Death Notices

Baumberger — Nancy Gayle, 76, of Beaverton Oregon, died Sept. 21 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Kappus — Candance Marie, 37, of Woodland, died Sept. 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mitchell — Raymond Lewis, 33, of Kalama, died Sept. 22. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Miner — Robert D., 59, of Toutle, died Sept. 23 at Oregon Health Science University Hospital in Portland. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Robertson — Mary A., 75, of Longview, died Sept. 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

