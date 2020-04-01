Death Notices
DEATHS

Kellen - Benjamin David, 70 of Kalama died March 29, 2020 at Home. Steele Chapel.

Keller - Lydia Jean, 86 of Longview died March 30, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Kittelson - Marv, 94 of Longview died March 28, 2020 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel.

Sinibaldi - Isabel Arline, 82 of Kelso died March 28, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Tift - Sandra Sue, 81 of Longview died April 01,2020 at An adult family home in Longview, WA Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens & Crematory.

