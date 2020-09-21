 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Harris Jr. - Sonny Ray, 40, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 15, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Quaife - Kevin Earl, 45, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September 11, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

