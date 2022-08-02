 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Boldt — Sandra J., 75, of Cathlamet, died July 28 in Longview. Dowling Funeral Home.

Nave — Larry Wayne, 85, of Kelso, died July 28 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Vorse — Patricia L., 89, of Castle Rock, died July 29 at Oregon Health & Science University. Hubbard Funeral Home.

