 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Morrison — Wanda Leona, 94, of Longview, died May 20, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Wallace — Gary Floyd, 76, of Castle Rock, died May 18, 2021, at Afrodita's Wonderful Adult Home in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News