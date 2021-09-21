 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bugg — Lee Edward, 61, of Longview, died Sept. 19 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Watkins — David Perry, 96 of Castle Rock, died Sept. 18 at the Villager, Castle Rock. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The future of extracurricular activities

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News