Death Notices

Creed — Michael Allen, 41, of Kelso, died Nov. 16 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home

Huff — Marlene, 80, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 17 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

Kell — Virgil Boyd, 75, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 16 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Miller — Gary Elbert, 75, of Longview, died Nov. 15 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Reis — Sheila M., 66, of Vancouver, died Nov. 17 at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel.

Young — Diana Dayle, 76, of Clatkanie, died Oct. 29 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

