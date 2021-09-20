Carroll — Joy Elaine, 64, of Longview, died Sept. 16 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Cook — Sharon Jean, 77, of Woodland, died Sept. 12 at home. Layne's Funeral Services Inc.

Floyd — Cynthia M., 90, of Woodland, died Sept. 10 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. Woodland Funeral Home.

Grubb — June S., 94, of Longview, died Sept. 18 at an adult care facility in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Marquez — Peter Joseph, 40, of Longview, died Sept. 15 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Robb — Patricia A., 78 of Kelso, died Sept. 19 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Stone — Richard, 83, of Longview, died Sept. 16 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Zimmerman — Donna, 88, of Longview, died Sept. 15 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.