 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bunton — Teri Marie, 59, of Longview, died Aug. 1 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Cavens — Travis Ray, MD, 86, of Longview died July 30 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Nicholson — Donna Rae, 95, of Castle Rock died July 10. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Storey — Douglas, 76, of Longview died Aug. 3 at an adult family home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Witt — Ralph R. 70, of Bend, Ore., died July 31 in Kelso, Wash. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why back-to-school shopping is harder this year

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News