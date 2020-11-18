 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cox - Norman Edward, 79, of Longview, Wash., died on November 15, 2020at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Dalgliesh - Virgina Janet, 90, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on November 16, 2020 at her residence. Steele Chapel.

DeWhitt - Doreen Patricia, 89, of Longview, Wash., died on November 16, 2020 at Canterbury in Longview, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Walker - Roy Reed, 70, of Woodland, Wash., passed away on November 16, 2020 at his home. Woodland Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News