Aase — Victoria A., 58, of Kelso, died Jan. 9 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Abbott — Bill M., 93, of Longview, died Jan. 9 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Barrows — Michael S., 63, of Rainier, died Jan. 8 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Carpenter — Martin A., 53, of Kalama, died Jan. 8 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Hall — Diane B., 72, of Longview, died Jan. 8 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Leider — Bobbi K., 57, of Kelso, died Jan. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Loe — Virginia G., 90, of Longview, died Jan. 7 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Marling — Ida Mary, 79, of La Center, died Jan. 10 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Mask — Donald Wesley, 87, of Castle Rock, died Jan. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Hubbard Funeral Home.
Miranda — Michael Gilberto, 37, of Kelso, died Jan. 3 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
Reed — Charles Dennis, 73, of Longview, died Jan. 8 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.
Spence — Christopher L., 57, of Longview, died Jan. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
Willson — Jerry Gene, 76, of Kelso, died Jan. 8 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.
