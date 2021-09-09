 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Clark — Linda M., 73, of Woodland, died Sept. 3 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. 

Cox — William Wallace Jr., of Longview, died Sept 6 the at Ullman Family Home.

Flagg — Jesse Mae, 61, of Kelso, died Sept. 6 at home. 

Holliday — Pamela Joy, 64, of Longview, died Sept. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

McAllister — BobbiJo Sheila, 52, of Kelso, died Sept. 3 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Columbia Funeral Service.

Ray — Harlan David, 69, of Newport, Wash., died Sept. 4 at Holy Family Hospital, Spokane.

Sorg — Chester Joseph, 81, of Longview, died Sept. 5 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sorg — Cynthia Elizabeth, 65, of Longview, died Sept. 6 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Thom — Violet R., 88, of Camas, died Sept. 6 at Prestige Care in Camas, Washington. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Walls — Walter H. 68, of Vancouver, died Sept. 5 at Emerald Estates, Vancouver. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

