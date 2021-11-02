 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Helms  — Perry Lee, 74, of Kelso, Washington, died Nov. 1 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Salo — Nancy Jo, 85, of Longview, died Oct. 28 at the  Ray Hickey House in Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

