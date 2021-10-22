Atkins — Alan W., 92, of Longview, died Oct. 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Bottorff — Wilma Joan, 90, of Longview, died Oct. 13 at the Beacon Hill Nursing Home, Longview. Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home.

Brace — Michael Edward, 80, of Clatskanie, died Oct. 21 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Jouett — Charles Martin, 77, of Kalama, died Oct. 20 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Moon — Susannah, 70, of Longview, died Oct. 21 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Sundberg — Theresa Ann, 67, of Kelso, died Oct. 20 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.