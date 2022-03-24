 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Driver — Mildred "Mickey" Lucille, 88, of Woodland, died March 22 at the Woodland Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.l.

Rueckert — Barbara Ann, 92, of Longview, died March 23 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

