 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Guitteau — John William, 65, of Longview, died Oct. 8 at Oregon Health Science University hospital. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Olin — Kimberly Ann, 64, of Longview, died Oct. 13 at the Americana Health and Rehabilitation Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Richards — Susan Kay, 79, of Clatskanie, died Oct. 12  at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Sapp — Calma K., 98 of Longview, died Sept. 28 at Rai Angels Adult Family Home Inc. Columbia Funeral Service.

Storm  — Lillian Ruth, 76, of Longview, died Oct. 10 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Beer bellies are a sign of poor health

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News