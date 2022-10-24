 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Ducker — Ronald L., 71, of Kelso, died Oct. 19 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Holzberger — John David, 75, of Longview, died Oct. 19 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Juenemann— Andrew L., 76, of Kelso, died Oct. 19 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

