× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ashley - Michael David, 73, of Longview, Wash., died August 3, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Bauman - Bradley H., 72, of Ocean Park, Wash., died July 31, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Higgins - Daniel Earl, 85, of Randle, Wash., died July 28, 2020 at Legacy Salmon Creek. Steele Chapel.

Huttunen - Floyd, 83, of Longview, Wash., died August 1, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Morgan - Gary A., 56, of Clatskanie, Ore., died August 2, 2020 at his home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Newcomb - Darwin Maurice, 60, of Longview, Wash., died August 1, 2020 at Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Walker - Kevin Ray, 60, of Rainier, Ore., died August 2,2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Williams - Robert S., 46, of Longview Wash., died July 29, 2020 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.