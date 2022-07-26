 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Dupras — James Dwight, 77, of Kelso, died July 21 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Kersting — Albert William, 81, of Longview, died July 23 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Kettwig — Charlene Ann, 79, of Castle Rock, died July 21 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Norton — Debra Ann, 70, of Longview, died July 21 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

