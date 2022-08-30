Adams — Michael S., 61, of Winlock, died Aug. 18 at the at the Hospice Care Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Bahr — Lisa M., 39, of Longview, died Aug. 18. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Harmon — Jo Anne, 60, of Longview, died Aug. 27 at the Hospice Care Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Nguyen — Minh Trang, 69, of Longview, died Aug. 28 at PeaceHealth St. John Medicial Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Parr — Lowell C., 70, of Kelso, died Aug. 23 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Saatoff — Charles W., 69, of Longview, died Aug 28 at theHospice Care Center. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.

Tompkins — Donnie Lee, 72, of Cathlamet, died Aug. 23 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery.