Death Notices

Anderson — Debra Ann, 66, of Longview, died Dec. 7 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, Oregon. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Dana — Marshall Terry, 78, of Castle Rock, died Dec. 3 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home

Hansen — Ted Robert Jr., 60, of Longview, died Dec. 7 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Nicholson — Cynthia Annette, 67, of Longview, died Dec. 7 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Renteria — Anthony Lee, 54, of Longview, died Nov. 29 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Rismoen — Richard Milen, 62, of Castle Rock, died Nov. 18 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

