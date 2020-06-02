× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brenner - Marie Annette, 63, of Longview, died May 25, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Corsette - Kenneth Richard, 78, of Castle Rock, died May 31, 2020 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Hines - "Hap" Arthur Harold, 76, of Longview, died May 31, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Johnson - Larry Magnus, 79, of Longview, died May 30, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Koenig - Steven Albert, 69, of Longview, died May 29, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.