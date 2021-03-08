 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Parks - Annette M., 82, of Cathlamet, died March 5, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Lewis - Holly, 94, of Longview,  died on March 3, 2021 at home. Steele Chapel.

