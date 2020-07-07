Death Notices
Evans - Paulette Marie, 74, of Longview, died July 1, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Oneill - Devon Rae, 69, of Kelso, died June 26, 2020 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. Steele Chapel

Rasmusson - Alan Claire, 97, of Longview, died July 5, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Roulette - Rosella, 86 of Longview, died July 3, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Sparks - Shawn Michael, 51, of Longview, died June 26, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel

