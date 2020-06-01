× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brown — Lyndel Maree, 46, of Columbia City, Oregon, died May 29, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Crabb — Frederick Paul, 71, of Longview, died May 26, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Groves — Gail J., 62, of Longview, died June 1, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Janisch — Jack E. Sr, 78, of Longview, died May 29, 2020 at Canterbury Inn. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Smith — Mildred A., 98 of Longview, died May 30, 2020 at Somerset. Steele Chapel