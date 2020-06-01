Death Notices
Brown  Lyndel Maree, 46, of Columbia City, Oregon, died May 29, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Crabb  Frederick Paul, 71, of Longview, died May 26, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Groves  Gail J., 62, of Longview, died June 1, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Janisch  Jack E. Sr, 78, of Longview, died May 29, 2020 at Canterbury Inn. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Smith  Mildred A., 98 of Longview, died May 30, 2020 at Somerset. Steele Chapel

