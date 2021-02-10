 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

McGrath - Robert Paul, 71, of Longview Wash., passed away at home January 22, 2021. Columbia Funeral Service.

Newhouse - Russell, 50, of Vancouver, Wash., died February 8, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in Charge of arrangements.

