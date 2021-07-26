 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Jackson — David, 67, of Kalama, died July 24 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory. 

Lightfoot — Carol Leann, 58, of Longview, died, July 24, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Turner — Clarence Edwin, 83, of Kelso, died, July 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

