Branham — 91, of Longview, died April 25, 2021, at Community Home Health & Hospice, Longvieew. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Dixon — Patricia Ann, 85, of Kelso, died April 24, 2021, at Frontier Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Holwege — Barbara Jean, 75, of Longview, died April 24, 2021, at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Ingvardsen — Gary A., 80, died April 26, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Lakewood Funeral Home.

Lacy — Gerald Ellis, 83, of Longview, died April 21, 2021, at PeaeHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lile — Barbara Lee, 82, of Longview, died April 27, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Rose — Larry Franklin, 89, of Longview, died Jan. 3, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Davies Cremation & Burial Service.

Steele —  Everett Dale, 83, of Castle Rock, died April 25, 202, in Castle Rock. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Stewart - Sharman A., 74, of Longview, died April 26, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

