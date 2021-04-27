Branham — 91, of Longview, died April 25, 2021, at Community Home Health & Hospice, Longvieew. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Dixon — Patricia Ann, 85, of Kelso, died April 24, 2021, at Frontier Care Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Holwege — Barbara Jean, 75, of Longview, died April 24, 2021, at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Ingvardsen — Gary A., 80, died April 26, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Lakewood Funeral Home.

Lacy — Gerald Ellis, 83, of Longview, died April 21, 2021, at PeaeHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Lile — Barbara Lee, 82, of Longview, died April 27, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Rose — Larry Franklin, 89, of Longview, died Jan. 3, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Davies Cremation & Burial Service.