Death Notices:

Baxter- George, 88, of Toutle, WA passed away on November 16, 2022. Hubbard Funeral Home

Brewer- Larry E., 81, of Silver Lake, WA passed away at his home on November 16, 2022. Dowling Funeral Home

Caldwell SR- Robert Garland, 89, of Longview, WA passed away on November 11, 2022 at home. Steele Chapel

Jenson- Dwayne Hans, 63, of Castle Rock, WA passed away on November 7, 2022 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel

Olsen- Lenard Grant, 65, Scappoose, OR passed away on November 19, 2022 at his home in Scappoose. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery