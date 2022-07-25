 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Friedrich — Darlene Delight, 79, of Longview, died July 21 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

McConnell — Marvin F., 89, of Longview, died July 20 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Smith — Shannon L., 67, of Woodland, died July 20. All County Cremation and Burial Services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Stroller patrol' at NYC bars sparks debate: 'Why not take your kids to a strip club'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News