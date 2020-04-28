Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DEATH NOTICES

Crossman - James Keith, 86 of Longview, died April 25, 2020 at Canterbury Inn. Steele Chapel

Dang - Toi Thi, 68 of Longview, died April 27, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel

Jordan - Ora Louise, 102, of Clackamas, OR, died April 27, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

McJunkin - Sheron M., 61 of Kelso, died April 27, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory

Reynolds Momberg - Shelley Louise, 68, of Longview, died April 24, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Teribury - Muriel, 83, of Longview, died on April 26 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News