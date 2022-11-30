Death Notices:
Bryan- Deborah Jean, 71, of Longview, WA passed away on November 26, 2022 at Cedar Gardens Adult Family Home. Steele Chapel
Carver- Donna, 84, of Clatskanie, OR passed away on November 25, 2022 at home. Groulx Family Mortuary
Normine- George Lawrence, 78, of Kelso, WA passed away on November 24, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel
Potter- Amy Sue, 55, of Castle Rock, WA passed away on November 27, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery
Sapp- Robert Lee, 96, of Longview, WA passed away on November 26, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel
Thomasson- Judith Marie, 79, of Longview, WA passed away on November 23, 2022 at Arbor Care Center in Bremererton, WA. Steele Chapel
