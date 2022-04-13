 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Brudvik — Barbara Marie, 73, of Kelso, died April 11 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Dahl McVicker Funeral Homes.

Lane — Douglas, 61, of Longview, died April 8 in Vancouver. Evergreen Staples Funeral Home.

Hartsoch — Ivan Lee, 61, of Vader, died April 2 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Schlecht — John W., 71, Longview, died April 12 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

