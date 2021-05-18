 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lakamp — Laurance William, 84, of Longview, died May 17 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

McKinney — Constance Carol, 82, of Vancouver, died May 11 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Raven-Hutchinson — Kerrye Shyenne, 50, of Kelso, died in Woodland on May 13. Columbia Funeral Service.

Skorpen — David Ernest, 59, of Longview died May 1 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can dogs sense pregnancy and predict labor?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News