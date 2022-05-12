 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Raynor — Carol Lee, 68, of Castle Rock, died May 10 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Shaver — Melissa, 63, of Longview, died May 9. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

