Death Notices

Bruce — Guadalupe R., 96, of Longview, died Aug. 31. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Holter — Linda Marie, 74, of Longview, died Sept. 2. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Wiren — John E., 72, of Castle Rock, died Sept. 2 at home. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory & Cemetery.

Zueger — Richard, 84, of Castle Rock, died Aug. 23 in Longview. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

