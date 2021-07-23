 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Elliot — Curtis L., 78, of Kelso, died July 4 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Jump — Careen C., 66, of Rainier, died July 18 at the Hospice Care Center. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Mies — Jerome Michael "Mike", 61, of Kelso, died July 19 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Turner — Clarence E., 83, of Kelso, died July 22 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Willette — Cecil A., 69, of Longview, died May 1 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

