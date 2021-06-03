 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Gaspro — Frederic Thomas, 76, of Longview, died May 30, 2021, at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Home and Cremation Center, St. Helens, Ore. 

Norton — Donna Mae, 89, of Puyallup, died June 1, 2021, at a nursing home in Puyallup. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Snow — Faye Irene, 92, of Kelso, died May 30, 2021, at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Standen — Theodore Russell, 83, died May 26, 2021, at Ullmann Family Homes. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Wiggins — Charles Henry, 92, of Bellevue, died May 28, 2021, at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

