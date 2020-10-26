 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Babauta - Juliana M., 94 years old of Kalama, died October 23, 2020 at her home in Kalama. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Mandrones - Danny Nick, 78, of Kelso, Wash., passed away on October 22, 2020 in Yacolt, Wash. Columbia Funeral Service.

Downard - Terry Lee, 75, of Longview, passed away at St John Medical Center on October 23, 2020. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Nichols - Fred D., 82, of Longview, passed away October 22, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Ridenour - Jesse, 91, of Longview, died on October 23, 2020 at St Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Thompson - Roberta Lynn, 62, of Longview, died on October 22, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

