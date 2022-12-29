Death Notices:

Gonsolis- Tracie Lynn, 58, of Longview passed away on December 29, 2022 at Community Hospice Care Center in Longview. Columbia Funeral Service

Johnson- Susan Lynn, 59, of Silver Lake passed away on December 23, 2022. Hubbard Funeral Home.

McNally- Katherine M., 61, of Kelso passed away on December 24, 2022 at her home in Kelso. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and Cemetery

Vanortwick-Headlee- Braxton Michael, 4 months, of Longview passed away on December 23, 2022 at his residence. Steele Chapel