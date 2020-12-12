 Skip to main content
Brinkerhoff - Sheila Sarah, 88 of Longview, Wash., passed away December 5, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Vancouver, Wash. Columbia Funeral Service.

Crawford - Leon Gerald Sr., 69, of Clatskanie, Ore., died December 8,2020 at Kaiser Sunnyside Hospital in Clackamas, Ore. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory in charge of arrangements.

Johanson - Brook, 51, of Rainier, Ore., passed way December 6, 2020 in Vancouver, Wash. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

