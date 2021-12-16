 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Clark — Larry Milo, 83, of Longview, died Dec. 11 at Cedar Gardens Adult Family Home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Clark — Thomas Allen, 69, of Kelso, died Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Dunn — Alvin Evan, 79, of Castle Rock, died Dec. 14 at home. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Mustola — Joseph, 76, of Clatskanie, died Dec. 2 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Groulx Family Mortuary.

