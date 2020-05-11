Death Notices
Behrend - Donald E., 84, of Longview died May 9, 2020 at home. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Kennedy - Trudy N., 89, of Longview. Died May 5, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Mills - Randi Jo, 49, of Longview, died May 10, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

