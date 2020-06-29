Death Notices
Mckee - Donna Janice, 81, of Vancouver, died June 27, 2020 at a Vancouver Nursing Home. Steele Chapel.

Milbradt - Marian Ruth, 81, of Rainier OR, died June 23, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Smith-Naegeli - Elyse Rachelle, 28 of Tigard, OR, died June 25, 2020 at OHSU. Waud's Funeral Home, Tillamook, Oregon.

Weber - Rachel Lynn, 50, of Vancouver, died June 23, 2020 at SW WA medical center hospital in Vancouver. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

