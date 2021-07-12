 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Burroughs — Robert Paul, 41, of Kelso, died July 8 at Oregon Health Science University in Portland. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Harris — Patrick, 43, of Kelso, died June 30 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home.

Wilson — Sally, 76, of Longview, died July 8 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

10 minutes of exercise twice a week may help prevent Alzheimer’s

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News