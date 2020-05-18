× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Johnson — Janice Gail Wilma, 78 of Kelso died May 15, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Petersen — Susan, 71 of Longview died May 13, 2020 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Showalter — Wynn "Clayton", 85 of Kalama died May 16, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wright — Thomas Sherman, 53, of Longview, died May 17, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.