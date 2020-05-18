Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson — Janice Gail Wilma, 78 of Kelso died May 15, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Petersen — Susan, 71 of Longview died May 13, 2020 in Longview. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Showalter — Wynn "Clayton", 85 of Kalama died May 16, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Wright — Thomas Sherman, 53, of Longview, died May 17, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News