Death Notices:

Carroll- David W., 97, of Woodland passed away on February 6, 2023. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Crook- Elizabeth M., 80, of Kalama passed away on February 7, 2023. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Florek- Kenneth D. 60, of Castle Rock, passed away on February 2, 2023. Columbia Funeral Service.

Minium- Jess Jr, 89, of Kelso passed away on February 4, 2023 in Kelso. Dahl McVicker Funeral Home

Pursell- Faye I., 79, of Longview passed away on February 6, 2023 in Longview. Green Hills Memorial Gardens Crematory and cemetery.

Sauer- Gerald E., 81, of Kalama passed away on February 6, 2023. All County Cremation and Burial Services

Schlecht- Lila Mae, 97, of Longview passed away on February 7, 2023 at PeaceHealth SouthWest. Steele Chapel